Indian Trail to reopen town hall, other amenities under Phase 2

INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail plans to reopen town hall to the public beginning June 1.

Visitors will be asked to maintain at least six feet of social distancing, use hand sanitizer when entering and wear a face covering. People feeling ill should call 704-821-5401 or visit www.indiantrail.org instead of visiting town hall.

Initially, only half of town staff will work in the building at one time. They will be screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and wear face coverings when interacting with the public.

The town will continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Indian Trail is opening some park amenities under Phase 2, including:

• The dog park at Crooked Creek Park. The water will remain off at the park. No water bowls will be picked up.

• The tennis courts at Chestnut Square Park. The gate to the tennis courts will be chained open.

• The restrooms at all three parks, except for the ones at the nature playground at Crooked Creek Park. The restrooms will be maintained using an increased cleaning regimen.

• Fitness equipment, which will be cleaned at least once per day.

These amenities are in addition to the trails and sidewalks, disc golf course and some shelters that have remained open throughout the stay-at-home order. The town encourages park visitors to practice social distancing.

Certain park amenities, including playgrounds, volleyball courts, water fountains, ball fields and splashpad, will remain closed until at least Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The town has canceled any rental or program that takes place on town property until at least July 6. All events through July 4, including the July 4 parade, have been canceled.