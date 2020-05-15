Indian Trail honors staff during National Public Works Week

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail will celebrate its public works department in honor of National Public Works Week

The team is responsible for keeping the town’s infrastructure in working order each day. This includes buildings, grounds, streets, sidewalks and three parks.

The public works department also is responsible for most stormwater repairs, the town’s solid waste and recycling contract and other tasks.

“Indian Trail has an incredible Public Works team that helps maintain the infrastructure of a town of more than 40,000 people. National Public Works Week provides the opportunity for the community to get to know our team and all they do each and every day for our citizens,” said Adam McLamb, public works director. “So if you see them out in your neighborhood, be sure to stop and say hello.”

Mayor Michael Alvarez read a proclamation marking National Public Works Week at the May 12 Indian Trail Town Council meeting. Learn more about what the Indian Trail Public Works Department does at http://indiantrail.org/399/Public-Works.