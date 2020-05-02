Girl Scouts make masks for health-care workers

CHARLOTTE – Girl Scouts from the Hornets’ Nest Council have made close to 1,000 masks for area health-care workers.

The girls are washing, ironing, measuring, cutting and sewing the masks for a partnership with Atrium Health and Novant Health. The project incorporates the four pillars of Girl Scouts leadership: being a go-getter, innovator, risk taker and leader.

More than 400 families downloaded the pattern to make masks from home. Celia Kaul and her grandmother have already made more than 750 masks.

The Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council serves 16,000 girls in eight counties across the Carolinas.