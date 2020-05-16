Firearms stolen from business in burglary

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff Office is investigating a burglary May 11 at Whitley Power Equipment that resulted in several guns getting stolen.

Officials said the suspects cut through fencing on the back side of the building. Security camera footage revealed three suspects wearing dark clothing entering the building. One suspect used an object to smash a glass display case before removing handguns. Another jumped over a counter and stole several long guns. All three fled the building within seconds.

Detectives are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered in this case.

Call Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600 or submit a tip online at www.uccrimestoppers.com.