Filing starts June 8 for soil and water conservation district supervisor

MONROE – Candidate filing for Union County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (1 seat) will span from noon June 8 and noon July 5 at the Union County Board of Elections, 316-B E. Windsor St.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, a registered voter in Union County and pay a $5 filing fee. This seat is nonpartisan, so no primary is required. The election will be held during the regular Nov. 3 general election.

Call 704-283-3809 or email union.boe@unioncountync.gov for details.