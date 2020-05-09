Eight nonprofits receive $108K in grants to help with COVID-19

MONROE – United Way of Central Carolinas and the Union County Community Foundation awarded $108,000 in grants to eight nonprofits aiding those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding was available thanks to donations from Lowe’s, First Citizens Bank and Union Power Cooperative in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The grants will support nonprofits providing food, shelter, financial assistance and healthcare to those most vulnerable.

“We are so thankful for the incredibly generous corporate donations that made this funding possible to our community agencies,” said Ivy Allen, regional development director (Union and Anson counties), United Way of Central Carolinas. “Because of them, many people in our community will be fed, receive health and educational resources, and remain secure in their homes during this crisis.”

Grants include:

• $10,000 to Community Health Services of Union County for personal protective equipment and testing supplies to ensure safety for patients and staff.

• $20,000 to Community Shelter of Union County for housing and utility assistance for those in need.

• $8,500 to Council on Aging in Union County for medical and safety equipment for seniors at risk.

• $8,000 to HealthQuest of Union County for medications and diabetic supplies for those in need.

• $6,000 to the Arc of Union/Cabarrus for at-home therapy for youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• $17,100 to Turning Point for trauma-focused counseling for residential and nonresidential clients recovering from previous domestic violence.

• $30,000 to Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry for housing and utility assistance for those in need.

• $8,400 to Union-Anson County Habitat for Humanity for food and utility assistance for those in need.

An advisory group of local leaders representing the two organizations – Ron Hinson, Lisa Hildreth, Denise White and Tonya Edwards – awarded the grants.

Hinson chairs the affiliate’s board of advisors for the Union County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of Foundation For The Carolinas.

“Being one of 12 siblings and knowing the importance of helping each other, it does my heart good to be a part of an organization that is able to give back to those in need,” Hinson said.