Disabled Army vet creates radio station for veterans

MONROE — Memorial Day is a time to celebrate and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our nation’s armed services. This year, it will also signify the launch of Christian Warrior Radio, a platform dedicated to veterans, their spouses and those still serving in the military.

After being furloughed from his job at I Heart Media, partially paralyzed disabled Army veteran Darryl Badley Jr. decided to use his newfound free time to create his own digital radio station for vets.

“On the same day we honor those who died, I wanted to birth something for those who are still here,” Badley said.

Christian Warrior Radio goes live at 6 a.m. May 25 at www.CWRadio.net, on social media and through an app for Apple or Android devices. The station will be digitally broadcast 24/7 out of Badley’s home in Monroe and feature uplifting music, storytelling by veterans, sports, news and current events.

There will also be programs that address issues many vets face, such as mental illness, benefits, finance and job searching.

Badley, whose grandfather served in World War II, said he felt there was a need for this type of programming, especially on the radio. He said many organizations provide resources for veterans, but there tends to be a lack of communication. He’s hoping Christian Warrior Radio will be a “one-stop shop” for veterans to get information and inspiration.

“I wanted to create a platform where veterans could call in and get advice because it’s a veteran owned and run operation,” Badley said. “There’s a bond from veterans that we trust each other.”

In addition to the music and programs, listeners who tune in to Christian Warrior Radio will hear a variety of bugle calls played throughout the day.

“Reveille,” a traditional song used to wake military personnel at sunrise, will play every morning at 6 a.m. The national anthem and a tribute to all the military branches will play at noon, followed by tales from the war front. Veterans will be able to record and upload their stories to Christian Warrior Radio’s “Wall of Heroes” page to be played on the air.

“Their name and their story and what they did is there forever,” Badley said.

“Retreat,” a song to signal the end of the official day, will play at 5 p.m. followed by “To the Colors,” which is used to honor the nation. “Taps,” the last call of the day in the military, will play at 10 p.m.

Badley said hearing the calls throughout the day will give veterans and military personnel the opportunity to reminisce about being on base. The songs also create a sense of routine, which may be helpful during these uncertain times, he said.

“As military and veterans, that’s what we are used to,” Badley said. “That’s one of the traditions I wanted to uphold.”

Christian Warrior Radio is in the infant stages right now, but Badley has big plans for it to grow. He wants to hire veterans to host a morning show, increase the variety of programs and eventually move the business into an actual studio.

In order to do that, he needs support from the community and organizations that want to help veterans. Christian Warrior Radio is seeking a studio sponsor, investors, advertisers, partners, programming and music submissions to help fulfill its mission.

Anyone interested in helping the station should email info@cwradio.net or call 704-VET-6818. Visit www.CWRadio.net for more information.

Want to listen?

Christian Warrior Radio launches at 6 a.m. May 25 at www.CWRadio.net, on social media and through an app for Apple or Android devices. Like Christian Warrior Radio on Facebook, subscribe to the YouTube channel and follow @cwradionet on Instagram and @CWradioNetwork on Twitter to stay connected.