Deputies arrest identity theft suspect in traffic stop

MONROE – A man stopped for speeding on the Monroe Expressway just before midnight May 3 was placed in Union County Jail after deputies determined he was wanted by four agencies in Georgia.

The driver denied having his license, said he was operating a rental car and gave a fictitious name and birth date to the deputy, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy determined the driver, Cory Bankston, had arrest warrants on charges ranging from robbery to fraud and forgery.

The sheriff’s office said a wallet was later discovered in his rectum area. The wallet had Ohio driver’s licenses with Bankston’s photo but fictitious names and birth dates.

Bankston was arrested on charges of five felony counts of possession of counterfeit instruments, felony identity theft, reckless driving, no operator’s license and speeding.