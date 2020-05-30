CVS launches COVID-19 test sites

CHARLOTTE – CVS Pharmacy opened 55 new COVID-19 test sites May 29 at select drive-thrus across North Carolina.

The sites use self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced April 27. The new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry Merlo, CEO of CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic.”

New locations are as follows: Charlotte (9628 Rea Road, 9915 Park Cedar Drive and 4098 Houston Field Court), Matthews (3610 Mathews-Mint Road and 3310 Siskey Pkwy.) and Waxhaw (1142 N. Broom St.).