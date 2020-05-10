COVID-19 tally increases by four to 294

MONROE – Union County reported four more cases of COVID-19 on May 9.

The county’s COVID-19 tally stands at 294, including 17 deaths, through 4 p.m. The county is no longer monitoring at least 157 of the cases.

The county reported 100 cases in the 28112 zip code, 73 in 28110, 36 in 28173, 33 cases in 28079, 25 in 28104, 18 in 28174, eight in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 102 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 72 were 60 to 79, 61 were 20 to 39, 43 were over 80 and 16 were under 20. Broken down by race, 195 of the cases were white, 66 were black, 22 were designated as other, six were unknown and five were Asian.