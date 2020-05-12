COVID-19 reaches 300 cases in Union County

MONROE – Union County reported 301 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths, through 4 p.m. May 11.

The county is no longer monitoring at least 157 of the cases.

The county reported 102 cases in the 28112 zip code, 76 in 28110, 36 in 28173, 34 cases in 28079, 26 in 28104, 18 in 28174, eight in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 106 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 72 were 60 to 79, 62 were 20 to 39, 44 were over 80 and 17 were under 20. Broken down by race, 200 of the cases were white, 66 were black, 24 were designated as other, six were unknown and five were Asian.