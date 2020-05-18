COVID-19 case count reaches 354 in Union County

MONROE – Union County reported 354 cases of COVID-19, including 17 deaths, through 4 p.m. May 17.

The county is no longer monitoring at least 188 of the cases.

The county reported 121 cases in the 28112 zip code, 100 in 28110, 37 in 28173, 35 cases in 28079, 28 in 28104, 23 in 28174, nine in 28103 and one in 28227.

By age group, 126 were between the ages of 40 and 59, 75 were 60 to 79, 81 were 20 to 39, 44 were over 80 and 28 were under 20. Broken down by race, 248 of the cases were white, 64 were black, 26 were designated as other, nine were unknown and six were Asian.