City of Monroe salutes water professionals during Drinking Water Week

MONROE – Russell Colbath believes tap water is one of the true values left in today’s economy, where you can fill a 20-ounce sports bottle over 2,000 times from a Monroe tap for just $1 – less than a single container of bottled water.

Colbath, the city’s water resources director, said the theme of this year’s National Drinking Water Week draws special attention to the people “behind the scenes” that work to provide Monroe residents with safe and dependable drinking water.

The American Water Works Association observed Drinking Water Week from May 3 to 9 by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, as well as the infrastructure and people that ensure it flows into homes and businesses.

During the week, utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and other stakeholders have been encouraging consumers to understand and appreciate their drinking water.

Call the Water Resources Department at 704-282-4601 for details.