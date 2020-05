MARSHVILLE – The body of a male was discovered in a mobile home fire around 2:25 a.m. May 16 in the 2700 block of N.C. 205 outside Marshvhille, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental while the cause of death and identification of the body will be determined by the medical examiner, officials said.

Beaver Lane and New Salem volunteer fire departments put out the fire.