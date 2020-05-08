Atrium Health unveils COVID-Safe for Employers initiative

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is helping organizations and companies reopen as safe as possible by providing assistance with COVID-19 planning, screening and testing.

Through the COVID-Safe for Employers initiative, Atrium Health will assist businesses as they seek ways to safely re-open the workplace with screening for employees and subsequent testing as needed.

Atrium Health will also supply educational materials and treatments, as well as guidance on policies for employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 while at work.

“As we begin to enter this next phase of addressing the realities of coronavirus, Atrium Health is partnering with businesses across our region to provide expert clinical guidance and advice to restore a sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, chief physician executive. “Atrium Health is bringing innovative treatments, implementing extensive safety measures and expanding our care to patients across this region to provide health, hope and healing – for all.”

Companies and organizations interested in learning more about Atrium Health’s COVID-Safe for Employers initiative can email COVID19rtw@atriumhealth.org. Click here to learn more about Atrium Health’s antibody testing .