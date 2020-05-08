Atrium Health rolling out COVID-19 antibody testing

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is offering antibody testing across the region to determine if a person has previously had COVID-19.

The presence of antibodies in the blood can help determine a person’s immune response and can also support future research.

With Atrium Health’s in-house lab to test for COVID-19, test results are typically available within 24 hours and can be accessed as part of a patient’s online health record or the MyAtriumHealth app.

“We are still learning the full capability of what antibody testing can provide, but if we’re able to test for coronavirus antibodies now, it can help as we interpret the data over time and allow us to make informed decisions as we advise patients on the next steps,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, senior medical director of the women’s service line.

Atrium Health will begin pilot testing its employees next week. Results from this internal employee testing pilot will be used to deploy testing for both existing and new patients at hundreds of Atrium Health primary care, women’s care, Levine Children’s and urgent care practices in the weeks ahead.

Existing and new patients wanting antibody testing can call an Atrium Health practice for details, including upcoming availability and scheduling. Click here to learn more about Atrium Health’s COVID-Safe for Employers program.