Waxhaw promotes from within to fill town manager vacancy

WAXHAW – Waxhaw commissioners promoted Planning Director Jeff Wells to the role of town manager on March 31 under a picnic shelter at Town Creek Park.

Wells began working for Waxhaw last year, but he has experience leading the daily operations of a town. He worked as a town manager for four years for Mills River. He also has 10 years of experience working as the planning director for Archdale.

Wells took the oath of office holding his own Bible and standing a safe distance from Mayor Ron Pappas to adhere to social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19. After giving some brief remarks, he squirted some sanitizer on his hands.

He described the new role as a great challenge and opportunity, as well as a privilege and honor.

“I know we’re in a tough time right now. We’ll get through it,” Wells said. “Once we get to the other side of this pandemic be ready to work on our vision and implement what the board has in store for us moving forward.”

Pappas said the board began advertising the town manager vacancy through Developmental Associates in October 2019. Longtime Mooresville town manager Erskine Smith has served in the interim.

Pappas thanked Smith for his service.