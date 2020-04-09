Union County reports first COVID-19 death

MONROE – The Union County Public Health Department has confirmed its first death related to COVID-19.

Prior to being admitted to the hospital, the man was connected to a long-term care facility. Public Health is working with the facility to provide recommendations consistent with CDC guidance.

The man was in his 70s and had other health complications, according to the department. The county is releasing no other information about him.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family and friends,” said Dennis Joyner, public health director. “I know this is a hard realization for our community. I want to assure our residents that Union County Public Health is working tirelessly to help individuals who have tested positive receive necessary care and carry out guidance by the CDC and NC DHHS to limit exposure to others.”

Union County identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 18. Lab-confirmed cases have risen to 91.

Residents are urged to follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order and only leave home for essential activities. If residents must leave home, they are encouraged to keep six feet distance from others and wear a cloth face covering in public places.

“The life of every resident in Union County is valuable,” Deputy County Manager Michelle Lancaster said. “We are asking residents to take every possible measure to stay healthy, stay home and help protect our most vulnerable residents.”r