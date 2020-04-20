Union County reports 156 COVID-19 cases

Union County reported 156 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths, as of 4 p.m. April 19.

Monroe zip codes have pulled ahead of those in western Union County. The county reported 46 cases in 28112, 33 in 28110, 31 in 28173, 24 cases in 28079, 19 in 28104, 2 in 28174, 1 in 28227 and 0 in 28103.

By age group, 37% were between ages of 40 and 59, 26% from 60 to 79, 21% from 20 to 39, 10% were above 80 and 5% were below 20.

Broken down by race, 64% of the cases were white, 24% black, 6% other, 4% unknown and 1% Asian.