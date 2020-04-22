Union County leaders want to return to normal

MONROE – Union County is drafting a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper to request he lift the statewide stay-at-home order to allow counties the authority to decide on such restrictions for stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Commissioner Frank Aikmus added a discussion item to “reopen Union County” during the board’s April 20 meeting. He suggested to colleagues they write to Cooper, reasoning that county leaders know their constituents better than state leaders.
“I think right now we’re conducting a surgery with a machete versus a scalpel,” Aikmus told colleagues. “My concern is Union County as a whole is suffering. Our businesses, our community members here are at great risk, and I fear this has become more of a political issue.”
Commissioners supported the idea.
Cooper issued the stay-at-home order from March 30 to April 29. The order allowed only essential businesses to continue to operate and reduced the size of gatherings to 10 people.
Commissioner Stony Rushing said the stay-at-home order is doing damage to the economy by not allowing non-essential businesses to operate. Rushing also described enforcement of the order as subjective.
“When you look at the threat of people being fined for attending church services in their vehicles and just completely subjective and silly enforcement of this throughout the country – I think it is time that we make it a local decision and what we think is important to Union County,” Rushing said.
Commissioners directed county attorney Jason Kay to draft the letter and allow board members to give input before it is sent to the governor.
Union County declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 on March 16. The county confined public access to buildings, such as the government center, from 8 a.m. to noon beginning March 18. Two days later, the county announced it was closing all of its buildings and facilities to the public starting March 23.
County Manager Mark Watson praised his staff for not only protecting themselves and the public from the spread of COVID-19, but he also credited them for adjusting to teleworking.
“A lot of our workgroups have figured that out and mastered that,” Watson said. “We have not seen any decrease in productivity as a result of teleworking and flex scheduling. These employees have figured out a way to get their jobs done and serve the public in Union County.”
Watson outlined a timeline for county operations to return to normal. It starts with county staff returning to work in phases through the week of May 11. County buildings will partially open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon around May 15.
May 26 is the target to open all county facilities, including parks, to general public access. Amenities for team sports may not be in play due to social distancing, but things like walking trails and campgrounds are anticipated to open.
Union County has reported 171 COVID-19 cases, including 6 deaths, through April 21.
Commissioner Jerry Simpson said it’s difficult as an elected official to balance the need for caution while maintaining your ideals.
“We are faced with risks as long as we live,” Simpson said. “Life’s a circle. We all get our opportunity. What I want to see this county do – what I want to see this state and nation do is to continue to provide opportunities for my kids and my grandkids. I’ve had my opportunity. I think it’s time to pony up and move forward and bring this country back and bring it back quickly.”
Comments
Ned Nolan says
Well, I’ll be damned. You people are not worthless after all. I don’t believe in the shut down.COVID-19 is not as bad as a lot of the flu in the past few years. Thank you
Lucy Ricardo says
Maybe you should get the virus so you can experience what others have!! How can you make this statement and you haven’t experienced those that have been ill!!!
Donna says
Mr. Simpson’s life might be a “ big circle “ but mine is not. My parents are in their 80’s and I want to see them live a lot longer. I too have children and grandchildren and I want them to learn more from their grandparents and great grandparents, so I think you all should be Considerate of the older people when you talk about reopening the county. I love my county but I love my parents more. Please reconsider opening our county too early let this Virus settle down before you do.
Hinson says
Our on learners are not abiding by the 6 ft rule. None of you in this meeting are 6 ft apart. Please reconsidering reopening too soon.
Dietrich says
So true… no masks or gloves and they are your role model leaders .
Fuk off says
Human life is more important. Typical redneck response. If I get sick I’m suing the county. Sound fair???? Selfish republican trump fearing Cowards
Kei says
No not right now
Jessica says
If you’ve not seen decreased productivity from teleworking, why the rush to re-open?
Until we have enough testing to keep this contained, we’re just setting ourselves up to create another wave, kill more people, and shut right back down again.
Kei says
No if you guy have nothing to do go New York help them
Bull123 says
No win situation….businesses that are shut down are suffering horribly, but have to balance need to be safe
I saw a lady driving down the road yesterday, in her car, by herself, with a mask on…that is taking things too far
Srl says
If we open up too early then the virus will just continue to spread
Rhonda says
“Time to pony up…” Wow. Pony up to potentially infect more people. Just wow.
Nancy G. Rorie says
Our county commissioners are Trump* worshippers , every one of them. If we open up too soon, we will create additional infections and swamp our hospital!
Elizabeth Wallace says
We need access to testing before we consider reopening the county. There need to be rules set in place for reduced store/restaurant capacities and employees wearing masks. Due to the lack of PPE and testing supplies, the commissioners need to rethink this.
Elizabeth Wallace says
The commissioners need to revisit/rethink this decision. Things should be reopened slowly when testing is widely available. Lack of PPE and testing supplies need to be factored in to the equation along with rules that reduce restaurant and retail store capacities. Employees should all be wearing masks. Slow it down and lives will be saved.
Melanie Outen says
Thank you commissioners, for being level headed and thoughtful about this situation. We have been shut down much longer than the initial 14 day recommendation and many are needlessly struggling to provide for their families. We need to reopen our county, state, and country as quickly as possible to repair the damage done.
Bill says
The majority of the people that don’t want it to open for a long time are the ones that got a nice pay bonus on unemployment!
How about the people forced to work for less pay ! Yes us