You are here: Home / News / Suspects arrested in Bent Creek shooting

Suspects arrested in Bent Creek shooting

by Leave a Comment

Noe Gomez Jr.

INDIAN TRAIL – Sheriff’s detectives filed charges against four suspects in connection with a shooting last month in the 2000 block of Enderbury Drive.

Deputies responded to a Bent Creek home at 10:55 pm March 17 to find a 21-year-old male in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses described numerous shots being fired from a vehicle in the roadway, officials said.

Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval

The house was struck by gunfire several times. A neighbor’s home was also struck by a projectile.

Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval and Noe Gomez Jr., 18, of Indian Trail, were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Two juvenile suspects, ages 17 and 15, face similar charges, officials said.

Michael William Berhalter

Detectives also arrested Michael William Berhalter, 60, of Indian Trail, on a charge of altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *