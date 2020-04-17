Suspects arrested in Bent Creek shooting

INDIAN TRAIL – Sheriff’s detectives filed charges against four suspects in connection with a shooting last month in the 2000 block of Enderbury Drive.

Deputies responded to a Bent Creek home at 10:55 pm March 17 to find a 21-year-old male in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses described numerous shots being fired from a vehicle in the roadway, officials said.

The house was struck by gunfire several times. A neighbor’s home was also struck by a projectile.

Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval and Noe Gomez Jr., 18, of Indian Trail, were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Two juvenile suspects, ages 17 and 15, face similar charges, officials said.

Detectives also arrested Michael William Berhalter, 60, of Indian Trail, on a charge of altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct.