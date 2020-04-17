Sheriff’s office finds skeletal remains in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to hear back from the state medical examiner’s office regarding skeletal remains recovered April 15 near the Arbor Glen subdivision.

Officials said teenagers walking in the wooded area near a creek found parts of what appeared to be human bones.

Deputies secured the area April 14 and returned the next day to expand the search along the creek bed and undergrowth near power lines several hundred yards off of Hunters Trail Drive.

Detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators, along with State Bureau of Investigation agents and medical examiners, recovered human bones and other items scattered along the creek bed.