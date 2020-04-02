Restaurants open for business in Waxhaw

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Waxhaw. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Waxhaw

• 701 Main Restaurant: Curbside. 704-256-1203

• Broome Street Burgers: Carryout, Curbside and delivery. 704-256-1198

• Capricci’s True Italian: Carryout. 704-256-5521

• Cork & Ale: Carryout and Curbside. 704-256-7757

• Emmet’s Social Table: Curbside and delivery. 704-233-7813

• Fox’s Pizza Den: Carryout and delivery. 704-843-1439

• Ice Cream and Pizza Works: Curbside and delivery. 704-843-1753

• Mary O’Neills Irish Pub: Carryout and delivery. 704-256-7800

• Maxwell’s Tavern: Carryout. 704-843-2773

• Ming Fu: Carryout. 704-843-1006

• Moe’s Original BBQ: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-7427

• Moe’s Southwest Grill: Curbside and delivery. 704-843-9355

• Provisions Waxhaw: Carryout and curbside. 704-256-3642

• Queens South Bar and Grill: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-256-4626

• Rosati’s Pizza: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 980-556-7600

• South Main Street Barbeque: Carryout and delivery. 704-843-5299

• Stacks Kitchen: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-2024

• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-2024