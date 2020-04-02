Restaurants open for business in Waxhaw

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Waxhaw. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Waxhaw
• 701 Main Restaurant: Curbside. 704-256-1203
• Broome Street Burgers: Carryout, Curbside and delivery. 704-256-1198
• Capricci’s True Italian: Carryout. 704-256-5521
• Cork & Ale: Carryout and Curbside. 704-256-7757
• Emmet’s Social Table: Curbside and delivery. 704-233-7813
• Fox’s Pizza Den: Carryout and delivery. 704-843-1439
• Ice Cream and Pizza Works: Curbside and delivery. 704-843-1753
• Mary O’Neills Irish Pub: Carryout and delivery. 704-256-7800
• Maxwell’s Tavern: Carryout. 704-843-2773
• Ming Fu: Carryout. 704-843-1006
• Moe’s Original BBQ: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-7427
• Moe’s Southwest Grill: Curbside and delivery. 704-843-9355
• Provisions Waxhaw: Carryout and curbside. 704-256-3642
• Queens South Bar and Grill: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-256-4626
• Rosati’s Pizza: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 980-556-7600
• South Main Street Barbeque: Carryout and delivery. 704-843-5299
• Stacks Kitchen: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-2024
• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ: Carryout, curbside and delivery. 704-243-2024
