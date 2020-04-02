Restaurants open for business in Indian Trail

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Indian Trail. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Indian Trail
• Cactus Rose: Cafe: Carryout. 704-821-7673
• Cathy’s Coffee: Carryout. 704-821-7375
• Chokh Di Noodle House: Curbside and delivery. 704-893-0571
• Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria: Curbside. 704-882-8882
• Omega Coney Island: Carryout. 704-821-4142
• Sileo’s NY Deli: Curbside. 704-776-4340
• Taqueria La Unica: Carryout. 704-821-7281
• The Bridge Restaurant: Curbside and delivery. 704-882-5555
• The Trail House: Curbside and delivery. 704-776-4655
• Your GG’s Kitchen: Carryout. 980-414-1000
