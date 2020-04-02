Restaurants open for business in Indian Trail

Here’s a look at restaurants offering a combination of carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery in Indian Trail. We advise you to call in advance to double-check dining options since COVID-19 has become such a fluid situation. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Indian Trail

• Cactus Rose: Cafe: Carryout. 704-821-7673

• Cathy’s Coffee: Carryout. 704-821-7375

• Chokh Di Noodle House: Curbside and delivery. 704-893-0571

• Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria: Curbside. 704-882-8882

• Omega Coney Island: Carryout. 704-821-4142

• Sileo’s NY Deli: Curbside. 704-776-4340

• Taqueria La Unica: Carryout. 704-821-7281

• The Bridge Restaurant: Curbside and delivery. 704-882-5555

• The Trail House: Curbside and delivery. 704-776-4655

• Your GG’s Kitchen: Carryout. 980-414-1000