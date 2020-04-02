NC unemployment claims up 82%

(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in North Carolina jumped 82% for the week ending March 28, as governments’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lead to massive job losses. The number of claims set a U.S. record for the second consecutive week.

According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in North Carolina for the week ending March 28 were 170,881, up 76,798 from the 94,083 claims filed the previous week.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment claims in the U.S. for the week were a record 6.6 million – up 3.3 million from the previous week. The total represents the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims ever, breaking last week’s record of 3.3 million. Before last week, the previous high was 695,000 in October 1982.