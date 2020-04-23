Munch Madness championship: The Bridge vs. Fox’s Alley

CHARLOTTE – The Bridge Restaurant will defend its Munch Madness championship against Fox’s Alley Bowling Bar & Grill.

The Bridge, which won last year’s inaugural bracket challenge, defeated El Cafetal, Cactus Rose Cafe, Sileo’s NY Deli, The Trail House and Rock Store to reach the finals.

Fox’s Alley had wins over two number one seeds in Stone Table and Emmet’s Social Table, as well as Franklin Court Grille, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant and Hathaway’s Fried Chicken.

The official ballot to vote for the champion will be posted on Union County Weekly’s Facebook and Instagram pages later today.