Monroe woman posed as FBI agent on dating sites

CHARLOTTE – A Monroe woman was sentenced to 37 months in prison for impersonating an FBI agent and illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced April 23.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell also ordered 39-year-old Riane Leigh Brownlee to serve three years under court supervision after her prison term.

Brownlee posted photographs of herself posing with a fake FBI badge and a firearm on dating websites, according to court documents.

Law enforcement recovered from a stolen vehicle Brownlee was driving a stolen, loaded firearm, a fake FBI badge and a fake FBI ID bearing her photograph and the name “FBI Special Agent Alexandria Mancini,” according to court records.

Brownlee has multiple prior felony convictions, including identity theft, felony worthless checks and possession of stolen motor vehicle. She was not allowed to have a firearm.

Brownlee is in federal custody.