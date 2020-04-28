Medical examiner says no foul play on skeletal remains

INDIAN TRAIL – The skeletal remains discovered two weeks ago near the Arbor Glen neighborhood have been identified as Forrest Stephen Treat, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The medical examiner has not determined a cause of death but could not find evidence of foul play, officials said.

Treat was reported missing in February 2019. He was captured on home surveillance walking away from his home, by himself, in Arbor Glen. The sheriff’s office conducted several searches after Treat’s disappearance but could not find him.

Teenagers found a handgun in February along the creek bed. The sheriff’s office confirmed Treat bought the gun, which was discovered in the area where some of his skeletal remains were recovered this month.

The remains were scattered several hundred yards apart along a creek bank in dense undergrowth off of Hunters Trail Drive.