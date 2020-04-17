K-9 finds burglary suspect at abandoned home

MONROE – In search of a burglary suspect, Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Clark and his K-9 partner, Kamil, tracked a 17-year-old male to the porch of an abandoned house off Faye Drive.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a burglary in progress April 12 at the 4300 block of Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road. The teen matched the description of the suspect and had a backpack with several stolen items, officials said.

Charges were filed via juvenile petition. The sheriff’s office didn’t release the teen’s identity.