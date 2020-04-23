It’s Bo Time, Waxhaw; new restaurant opens April 27

WAXHAW — Bojangles’ is coming to Waxhaw and to celebrate, the restaurant is giving away prizes to the first guests on opening day.

Bojangles’ opens at 5 a.m. April 27 at 2933 Providence Road South near Lowe’s and Aldi. The first customer of the day will get a gift card and the first 25 guests will get swag bags.

The restaurant will also offer a free iced tea to all health-care workers, first-responders and law enforcement personnel to show appreciation for those on the front lines of COVID-19. This deal will be available through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

Due to coronavirus health regulations, the dining room will not be open, but customers can order from the drive-thru or delivery through Postmates and Door Dash. The dining room – once open – will provide a variety of seating options for groups of all sizes as well as a contemporary design, featuring a Biscuit Theatre and free WiFi.

“We are so excited to welcome the wonderful community of Waxhaw to our restaurant,” said Zachery Caines, area manager for Bojangles’. “This is a difficult time for everyone, but we hope our store, our dedicated staff and our made-from-scratch biscuits will bring a little joy to the town of Waxhaw. Together, we will get through this.”

The new Bojangles’ serves breakfast, lunch and dinner until 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant opens at 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Like free stuff?

Sign up for Bojangles’ E-Club at www.bojangles.com/features/join-the-e-club/ and select the Waxhaw location to get a coupon for a free half-gallon of iced tea with purchase. You’ll also get a free Bo-Berry Biscuit with purchase every year on your birthday.