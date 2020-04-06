Indian Trail robbery suspects caught several states over

INDIAN TRAIL – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported two of the three men that robbed a local cell phone store owner March 30 in a CVS parking lot are in custody.

The owner had used a phone app to arrange a meeting with one of the suspects to buy a large number of mobile phones. Three people arrived in a dark-colored Ford Explorer with a New York license plate.

One of the suspects, identified as 21-year-old Charlotte resident Wardell Alonzo Sherrill Jr., got into the victim’s vehicle, showed a gun and demanded money, officials said. The suspects fled with a large sum of money along with the victim’s phone.

Deputies later recovered the stolen phone on the shoulder of Wesley Chapel-Stouts Road. They obtained latent prints from the victim’s vehicle that a crime scene investigator matched to Sherrill.

Detectives also identified Carlos Jimenez Jr., 22, and Erik Jimenez, 22, as the other two suspects. Both are from Connecticut.

Detectives have been working with authorities in Charlotte and Connecticut to find the suspects. Detectives believe the Ford Explorer was a stolen rental car.

A SWAT team with the Vernon Police Department arrested Sherrill and Carlos Jimenez Jr., on April 2 in Vernon, Connecticut. Erik Jimenez, is still at large.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey expressed his appreciation for the hard work of everyone involved.