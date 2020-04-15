Grocery stores offering senior shopping hours

Grocery stores have set aside specific hours for older adults or vulnerable people to shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These were posted on corporate websites. It doesn’t hurt to call your local store to verify.

• Aldi: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Bi-Lo: 8-9 a.m. weekdays

• Food Lion: 7-8 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

• Fresh Market: 8-9 a.m. weekdays

• Harris Teeter: 6-8 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays

• Lidl: No special hours.

• Publix: 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

• Target: 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

• Trader Joe’s: 8-9 a.m. daily

• Walmart: One hour before store opens (usually 7 a.m.) Tuesdays

• Whole Foods Market: 7-8 a.m. daily (28210 location)