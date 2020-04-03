Data dive: A look at Union County’s 59 COVID-19 cases

MONROE – Union County has confirmed 59 cases of COVID-19 as of April 2, according to the latest data presented by the county.

Cases are predominantly in western Union County, including 23 in the 28173 zip code that includes Waxhaw, 15 in the 28079 zip code that includes Indian Trail, 12 in the 28104 zip code, five in the 29110 zip code and four in the 28112 zip code. The 28103 and 28174 zip codes have not had any cases.

Among the 59 cases, 47% were among ages 40 to 59, 25% among ages 20 to 39, 20% among ages 60 to 79, 3% among ages less than 20 and 3% among ages greater than 80.

The racial breakdown of cases consists of 73% white, 22% black, 3% Asian and 2% unknown. Female consist of 54% of all cases.

Union County reported its first case of coronavirus on March 18.