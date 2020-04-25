Business-savvy teens make fun masks

WEDDINGTON – Two juniors at Weddington High School are using their popular Etsy shop as a platform to sell trendy face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gracie Goldberg and Maia Bennett started Pebble and Pine Company after becoming friends their freshman year. The girls bonded over a shared interest in entrepreneurship and started making fabric keychains and hair bows to sell on Etsy.

Their business changed when the coronavirus began to spread. Gracie said her mom works in the medical field and needed masks when the outbreak started. This was before her workplace eventually closed.

“Maia and I realized all these families are going to the store, supermarkets are so populated, we need an option that’s available locally and kind of around everywhere,” Gracie said. “Especially with kids. People can’t just leave their kids at home and babysitters aren’t really an option right now, so we added masks for kids and adults and made them matching.”

Masks by Pebble and Pine Company cost $8 to $10 depending on the size and pattern on the fabric. There are two child sizes – ages 2 to 5 years old and ages 6 to 8 years old – as well as two adult sizes. Gracie said the larger adult size has longer elastics for people with bushy beards or a bigger bone structure.

Gracie and Maia said they wanted to make masks with trendy designs that both kids and adults would actually want to wear.

“We want people to feel comfortable wearing it. It shouldn’t be kids complaining like, ‘No, Mom, I don’t want to put that on,’” Gracie said. “So the fun fabrics and the designs – we have unicorns, flowers – it makes kids be like, ‘Oh, that’s so pretty. Can I wear it, Mommy?’”

The girls are trying to make masks as quickly as possible and using each other’s mailboxes to exchange supplies and finished products. It takes Gracie about 20 minutes to sew one mask and then Maia packages and ships it out. As of now, they’re shipping about seven or eight orders a day.

“If this is the first mask someone is buying, they need it as quick as they can get it,” Gracie said.

Pebble and Pine Company has nearly 3,000 Instagram followers and over 2,000 sales on Etsy, which is impressive considering Gracie and Maia are still in high school. They also just added a Shopify store with a website to give customers another way to shop for their products.

Maia said communication and social media are the biggest reasons for their company’s success. She said they’ve worked hard to cultivate an Instagram page that is aesthetically pleasing with a light and airy picture feed. They also actively engage with other pages on Instagram and use hashtags to find moms with kids who might like their bows.

“Reaching out instead of letting people come to us has been super helpful in speeding up the process of sales,” Maia said.

But word hasn’t just spread about Pebble and Pine locally. The girls have had customers as far as Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico and even England.

“It’s actually kind of cool to think that our products are being worn in these foreign countries that one day maybe we can visit,” Gracie said.

Want to buy?

Shop face masks, bows and key chains on Etsy at etsy.com/shopPebbleAndPineCompany or visit the Shopify store at www.pebble-pine-company.myshopify.com. Stay connected by following @pebbleandpinecompany on Instagram.