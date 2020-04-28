Brooklyn man accused of traveling to have sex with minor

CHARLOTTE – A New York man appeared in federal court April 28 on charges of traveling from Brooklyn to Charlotte to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.

Manuel Oppenheimer, 26, is in federal custody.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a missing 14-year-old girl, who was possibly in Charlotte with an adult male. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department found her at a Charlotte home.

Law enforcement determined Oppenheimer met the minor on Omegle, an online chat website, and later began talking to the minor on Snapchat, a mobile app that allows users to share messages, photos and videos.