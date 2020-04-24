Atrium Health unveils ‘COVID-Safe’ care

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health will expand the delivery of care services, starting the week of April 27, after consulting with national medical experts and government leaders.

As Atrium Health expands its services, the system is adding safety measures and initiatives to provide peace of mind to patients by establishing “COVID-Safe” care standards for all of its locations.

“I am incredibly proud of the work by the Atrium Health team to set the national standard for ‘COVID-Safe’ care as we lead the way towards better days ahead,” CEO Eugene Woods said. “In response to patient needs, we are pleased to be the first system in the region to expand our services in the safest environment possible, as we continue to provide the hope and healing our community is seeking during these times.”

Atrium Health took several measures to designate locations as “COVID-Safe” care sites, including:

• Started testing all patients for COVID-19 prior to any scheduled procedures.

• Established dedicated facilities, care units and clinical teams for treatment of non-COVID patients in a safe environment.

• Deployed a COVID-19 Virtual Hospital, which allows COVID-positive patients to receive care in their homes.

“Our ‘COVID-Safe’ care standards provide the confidence and reassurance that our patients and communities deserve,” said Dr. Scott Rissmiller, chief physician executive at Atrium Health.