Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual program on effective communication strategies

CHARLOTTE – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for 180,000 North Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is offering free virtual education programs in the coming weeks to help caregivers and their families. The next one takes place April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

“The Alzheimer’s Association remains committed to doing our part to provide much-needed access to education and other resources while we are all in this crisis,” chapter CEO Katherine Lambert said. “The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 situation and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term.”

“Effective Communication Strategies” will cover how to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help connect and communicate. The free session is open to the public.

Attendees are invited to join via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/ALZApril22 or by calling 800-272-3900. Registrants will be sent conferencing details.

The Alzheimer’s Association also offers resources at www.alz.org, including a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers and loved ones can find support. They can find additional guidance at www.alz.org/COVID19.