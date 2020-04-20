Union County recognizes heroes during COVID-19 response

Union County has been recognizing people who are working to keep the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new social media campaign, UC HEROES.

The campaign has lauded the likes of Public Health Director Dennis Joyner, Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Griffin and Common Heart volunteers so far.

Follow the UC HEROES campaign on Twitter @UnionCountyNC.

UC HEROES: Dennis Joyner is Union County's Public Health Director. He leads public health & communicable disease nurses, following up on every COVID-19 case in our community. His calm, steady, caring demeanor models the definition of a strong leader. MORE: https://t.co/Ktr2hTpUIf pic.twitter.com/5qtatHJ9Mj — Union County NC (@UnionCountyNC) April 17, 2020

UC HEROES: Jerry Lehecka is Union County's Telecommunicator of the Year. The former NYPD Officer now serves as a 911 Assistant Supervisor & is certified in Critical Incident Stress Management. He's a mentor and peer counselor to staff & has a strong desire to serve the people. pic.twitter.com/c2XStyBHMO — Union County NC (@UnionCountyNC) April 15, 2020

UC HEROES: Corinne Chausse is a CRNA who usually works at @AtriumHealth Union but is deployed to NYC w/ @SamaritansPurse for COVID-19 support. Corinne just celebrated her birthday in NYC by helping others! MORE: https://t.co/YAeLzicrj4 pic.twitter.com/ABMb2xNXgs — Union County NC (@UnionCountyNC) April 13, 2020

UC HEROES: Volunteers at @CommonHeart in Indian Trail are helping sort and distribute donated groceries to families in need at two weekly drive-thru food pantries. The number of families served has nearly doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. #UCHeroes pic.twitter.com/nVMFSo6GPm — Union County NC (@UnionCountyNC) April 10, 2020

UC HEROES: Before any COVID-19 cases in Union County, @UnionCoSheriff Sgt. Brian Griffin had implemented a temporary housing plan to accommodate & isolate an inmate at the county jail if needed. Sgt. Griffin's colleagues say he is a tremendous resource and asset to the agency. pic.twitter.com/TYpFEewgLn — Union County NC (@UnionCountyNC) April 8, 2020