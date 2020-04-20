You are here: Home / News / Union County recognizes heroes during COVID-19 response

Union County recognizes heroes during COVID-19 response

Union County has been recognizing people who are working to keep the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a new social media campaign, UC HEROES.

The campaign has lauded the likes of Public Health Director Dennis Joyner, Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Griffin and Common Heart volunteers so far.

Follow the UC HEROES campaign on Twitter @UnionCountyNC.

 

