Woman arrested after baby found hidden under leaves

MARSHVILLE – Law enforcement arrested a woman on charges of attempted murder and felony child abuse after finding her newborn baby in a plastic bag and hidden under leaves, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Casey Marie Thomas, 24, of Marshville, gave birth March 25 at home and believe she hit the baby. A relative later took Thomas to Atrium Health Union for treatment after noticing the blood.

Hospital staff told the sheriff’s office that Thomas likely gave birth despite her denials, prompting deputies and a Marshville police officer to a home in the 8600 block of East U.S. 74 where they found the infant.

The child is in custody of social services.

