Williams edges out Aikmus in county commission race

David Williams filed the paperwork to become a candidate for the Union County Board of Commissioners during the last hour of the last day to do so. And he wound up securing one of the two Republican slots in the general election.

Williams earned 10,423 votes, or 31.57%, enough to edge out two-term incumbent Frank Aikmus by 381 votes, according to unofficial results. Commissioner Richard Helms led the race with 12,551 votes.

“There’s no secret to the victory, however, the key was staying on message regarding issues that resonate with the people of Union County,” Williams said.

Residents in the western portion of Union County have grown weary of high-density development on the unincorporated areas outside of their villages and towns. Leaders also drew criticism in recent months after raising utility rates 15.5% for each of the next two years to ensure water needs of the county’s fast-growing population.

“The political landscape is shifting in Union County, and candidates who ignore issues that resonate with the people do so at their political peril,” Williams wrote to Facebook followers.

Helms and Williams will square off against Democrat Marty Moffat in the general election.

Other races

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who lives in the Lake Norman area, shared the campaign stage with President Donald Trump the day prior to Election Day in Charlotte. He emerged victorious in the Republican primary for his U.S. Senate seat.

“I want to keep working with President Trump to create jobs, boost wages, secure winning trade deals, rebuild our military, improve health care for veterans, combat sanctuary cities and confirm well-qualified judges to he federal bench,” Tillis said in a statement following the win.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller came in third place in the Democratic Primary for that same U.S. Senate seat. Raleigh resident Cal Cunningham will square off against Tillis in November.

N.C. Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley, of Wake County, emerged as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, overcoming a five-person field that included N.C. Rep Chaz Beasley and attorney Bill Toole of Charlotte.

Greensboro resident Mark Robinson comfortably won the Republican side of the lieutenant governor race. South Charlotte resident Scott Stone came in eighth place in the nine-person field.

N.C. Rep. Craig Horn, of Union County, and Charlotte resident Constance Johnson weren’t able to advance to the general election in the race for N.C. superintendent of public instruction.

Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera came in second to Duke University business professor Ronnie Chatterji in the Democratic primary for state treasurer.

N.C Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey defeated Charlotte resident Ronald Pierce in the Republican primary.