Waxhaw’s 50 most powerful women

We’re taking a look at community leaders in positions of influence in honor of Women’s History Month. Here are 50 women in Waxhaw who are standing out:

• Elizabeth Allen: Parkwood Middle School welcomed Allen as principal in June 2019.

• Carole Alley: Union County Public Schools named Alley its top principal in 2018-19 for her work at Parkwood High.

• Christina Amos: She oversees government within the Village of Marvin.

• Joyce Blythe: She continues to maintain Waxhaw’s rich history even after her eight years as a town commissioner.

• Brenda Burns: She served as a town commissioner from 2015 to 2019.

• Marnie Carter: The mortgage loan officer serves as treasurer of the Waxhaw Business Association.

• Nina Chaffin: She directs the Union County Public Library system, which includes branches in Monroe, Indian Trial, Waxhaw and Marshville.

• Stephenia Coffey: Her input on the planning board helps town leaders make crucial decisions on rezonings.

• Donna Cook: Three schools have benefited from her leadership including Rea View Elementary and Marvin Ridge High.

• Judy Simpson Cook: She can write, act and direct, but she also gave others a platform to do the same by founding the Storefront Theatre.

• Jarrika Coutchure: She not only serves as principal of Marvin Academy, but she also founded the school.

• Melanie Cox: She owns Cox Law Firm with her husband, Chris, and advises Stallings and Wingate as town attorney.

• Wendy Davenport: She’s worked with the town for nearly 14 years, including her current role as human resources director.

• Carolyn Eberly: Since her Indivisible group was published in Time Magazine, the activist has been quoted in Politico and the Wall Street Journal

• Duane Gardner: She led the Waxhaw Merchants Association and served eight years as mayor.

• Adrian Garson: The Charlotte Media Group publisher launched The Weekly Waxhaw newspaper in January.

• Brook Hammers: She has built a powerhouse volleyball program at Marvin Ridge, culminating with a state title in 2018.

• Debbie Hancock: She fights human trafficking through Compassion To Act by finding safe ways out for exploited women.

• Nicole Jordan: She owns Sweet Repeats & More and helps others through Waxhaw Ray of Hope Community Outreach.

• Yorda Kidane: She owns Digital Tax Advisory LLC, as well as plays an active role in the Rotary Club and chamber of commerce.

• Gladys Kerr: The Waxhaw legend earned Union County Woman of the Year honors just a couple of years ago.

• Erin Kirkpatrick: The former Waxhaw mayor pro tem serves on the board of directors for Union Day School.

• Melissa King-Pierce: Marvin Ridge has one of the best swimming and diving programs in the state thanks to her coaching.

• Emily Kraftson: In just her first year as principal of Sandy Ridge Elementary, she was a district finalist for Principal of the Year in 2018-19.

• Emily Kroeger: She serves as associate pastor at Waxhaw United Methodist Church and chairs the Waxhaw Main Street Advisory Board.

• Ashley Lantz: She’s helped provide stability to families through her work at Turning Point and currently as Union County Social Services director.

• Kat Lee: She may have announced last month that her family was leaving Waxhaw, but she has served as a town commissioner since 2017.

• Ericka McKnight: After running for Waxhaw mayor, the real estate agent remains in the public eye as she seeks a seat in the N.C. House.

• Brenda McMillon: Waxhaw’s mayor pro tem joined the town commission after the 2017 election.

• Susan O’Brien: She is a procurement executive by trade and very active with recruitment and leadership in the Waxhaw Lions Club.

• Renee Paricio: The community engagement manager for Turning Point serves on the board of the Waxhaw Business Association.

• Jennifer Parker: She joined Rea View Elementary as principal in June 2018.

• Maggie Powelson: She serves as president of the Waxhaw Woman’s Club.

• Allison Powers: She chairs the Union County Republican Party and probably knocked on your door during the 2016 election.

• Jeanne Pritt: She’s served as an officer with groups like the Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington and Waxhaw Entrepreneurs.

• Althea Richardson-Tucker: The attorney is coming off a hard-fought Union County District Court election primary.

• Dena Sabinske: As parks and recreation director, her work is about ensuring fun times are had by all in Waxhaw.

• Erin Santos: The Isabella Santos Foundation, named after her daughter, continues to enhance the Levine Children’s Hospital.

• Terry Settle: She’s led the Library Association of Waxhaw and served on many committees that advise town leaders.

• Melody Shuler: The town clerk has modernized the way in which town commissioners get their information.

• Anne Simpson: She joined the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners after the 2019 election.

• Amy Sperry: To borrow from the Union County Education Foundation’s mission, she supports students and encourages educators.

• Kim Vandenberg: She serves as mayor pro tem for the Marvin Village Council.

• Juliette Weiland: After a successful marketing career, she has presided over Charlotte SCORE, a business mentoring group for active and retired execs.

• Tracy Wesolek: Voters elected her to the town commission in 2017 after volunteering in schools and learning the innerworkings of Waxhaw.

• Kristi Williford. The former Principal of the Year finalist ensures Western Union Elementary is global-ready.

• Elaina Wolfe: She serves as branch manager for the Waxhaw Library.

• Kesley Zoda: She’s steered the ship of Thales Academy’s Waxhaw campus since 2018.

• Yubely Zolke: The award-winning Spanish teacher’s skills translated well into the role of principal at Waxhaw Elementary.

Is someone missing?

Email justin@cmgweekly.com to tell us who we missed and need to give stronger consideration on the next go-around.