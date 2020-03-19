Union County reports first coronavirus case

MONROE – Union County reported March 18 that a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is being monitored. Public health officials are identifying contact between the resident and others to monitor the potential development of symptoms and limit exposure to others.

“Union County Division of Public Health and our Communicable Disease team are working with state and federal health partners to follow all protocols and guidance to limit exposure to this respiratory disease,” said Dennis Joyner, public health director. “We know this is a fast-evolving situation and anticipate additional cases. We are working diligently to prevent the spread. We advise residents to take precautions, including staying home when sick.”

The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services reported 97 cases and 2,505 tests completed statewide as of 11 a.m. March 19. The state has neighboring Mecklenburg County at 13 cases; however, officials there reported today that cases have jumped to 30.

“We understand the community may be concerned by a positive for the virus close to home,” said Michelle Lancaster, deputy county manager and human services agency director. “Our public health team has anticipated further spread of the virus and has prepared for this situation. At this point, we strongly encourage residents to stay informed and take every precaution recommended by the CDC to limit exposure to, and spread of, this virus.”

The county advises people with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) should contact their primary care provider for evaluation. If they do not have a primary care provider, call an urgent care center or a hospital emergency room and ask for guidance on how to be evaluated for COVID-19. Call first to avoid putting yourself or others at risk.

Physicians determine if testing is necessary based on conditions that include symptoms, possible exposure to COVID-19 and travel history.

Union County has a webpage and hotline (704-292-2550 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) devoted to COVID-19.