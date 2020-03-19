Union County reports a second coronavirus case

MONROE – One day after reporting its first coronavirus case, Union County has confirmed a second resident has tested positive test for COVID-19.

The county said the middle-aged patient recently returned from international travel. The county isn’t releasing any more information about the patient due to privacy laws.

“Because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we anticipated additional cases,” said Dennis Joyner, public health director. “Our primary focus at this time is ensuring the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are getting any medical care needed, are in isolation and are following other protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit exposure to others.”

The county is identifying others that may have come into contact with the infected, as well as monitoring potential development of symptoms and limiting exposure to others.

The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services reported 97 cases and 2,505 tests completed statewide as of 11 a.m. March 19. The state has neighboring Mecklenburg County at 13 cases; however, officials there reported today that cases have jumped to 32.