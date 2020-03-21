Union County closing facilities March 23 as coronavirus count climbs to seven

MONROE – Union County Government will close all county buildings and facilities to the public starting March 23.

The county has reported seven cases of coronavirus through March 21. North Carolina has reported 184 cases and 5,276 completed tests.

[Union County Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

“We’ve closely monitored developments related to the spread of COVID-19 and have taken numerous proactive measures to adjust our operations as a government agency,” said Michelle Lancaster, deputy county manager and human services agency director. “It’s critical that we take every precaution to protect the health of our employees and residents we serve, with minimal impacts to the important services we provide.”

All services that can be provided via the website, phone and email will be completed virtually. Select services will be provided by appointment only. Visit www.unioncountync.gov for detailed information on how to access our services.

“There will continue to be continuity of services that are vitally important to this community,” County Manager Mark Watson said. “However, we have reached a point with the development of this situation that will require further restriction and limiting of public access to our facilities.”

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.