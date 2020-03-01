Survey shows older adults live with sensory loss 

CHARLOTTE – Home Instead Senior Care has unveiled “Aging Senses” to help increase awareness and create a broader understanding of the daily challenges faced by someone with sensory impairments.

The free program offers resources and tools to the community, including an online sensory loss simulation and instructions on how to create an at-home Aging Senses Kit.

“We hope this program will encourage people at every age to do their part to reverse the stigma associated with sensory loss,” said John Hawk, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Charlotte.

A new survey by Home Instead Senior Care shows 83% of older adults in the U.S. are living with at least one diminished sense. Left untreated, the loss of one or more senses can lead to feelings of isolation, depression and diminished quality of life, which can be especially debilitating for older adults.

Losing the ability to fully connect or interact with those around us cannot only cause older adults to retreat from social situations, but it can even lead to depression and declining physical health. Early detection of sensory loss in older adults can increase their ability to manage the loss and make necessary changes at home and with loved ones.

“Declining senses can cause a wide variety of challenges for older adults impacting happiness, safety and even overall health,” said Lakelyn Hogan, a gerontologist and caregiver advocate with Home Instead Senior Care. “It’s important for family members, caregivers and the community as a whole to recognize the signs of sensory loss and create a supportive environment that allows these individuals to continue living a normal, fulfilling life.”

Becoming familiar with the signs and symptoms of sensory loss can be challenging. Sensory impairments present themselves in different ways, ranging in severity from a mild irritation to life-altering.

For some, this may mean they can no longer read their favorite book or smell fresh cut grass on a summer’s day. For others, it may impact their ability to participate in conversations with loved ones or live independently.

“Sadly, our world isn’t always designed to support older adults living with diminished senses,” Hawk said. “As a community, it’s up to us to find simple ways to be more inclusive and empathetic to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Want to learn more?

Visit www.agingsenses.com or contact Home Instead Senior Care of Charlotte at 704-586-9501 to experience what it’s like to lose one of your five senses.