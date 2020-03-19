Restaurant Inspections (March 6-12)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants March 6 to 12:

Lowest Scores

• The Skinny Cook, 1643 W. Franklin St., Monroe – 91.5

Violations include: Hands not washed after preparing shell eggs before working with cheese in prep top; raw chicken, raw beef and ready-to-eat beets were stored together in prep reach-in; pasta sauce, gravy, pinto beans and chili weren’t reheated to 165 degrees within two hours; and livermush, cut lettuce, cooked sausage, cut tomatoes, cooked sausage crumbles and raw eggs were above 41 degrees.

Monroe

• Carnitas Mexican Guanajuato, 2300 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Golden Corral, 2507 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94

• No. 1 Chinese Buffet, 1008 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

• Village of Woodridge, 2414 Granville Place – 100

Matthews (Mecklenburg)

• Chick Salad Chick, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97

• Marathi Masala (mobile food), 131 E. John St. – 97.5

• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 99.5

• South 21 Matthews, 11450 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5