Restaurant inspections (Feb. 28-March 5)

Health departments in Mecklenburg and Union counties inspected these restaurants Feb. 28-March 5:

Lowest Scores

• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 90.5 Violations include: Employee handled garbage can and cleaned apron without washing hands; raw fish was stored over hot dogs; deep-covered container of rice cooling from day prior was not cold enough; open package of hot dogs wasn’t date marked; and several boxes of foods were stored on ground in walk-in freezer.

• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E., Indian Trail – 90.5 Violations include: Employee used bare hands to mix slaw; hand sinks were used to scrub utensils; three food items on cold hold line weren’t cold enough; carrots, duck sauce and fish were stored on floor inside walkins; pans were stacked wet; and prep tables had rusted storage shelving.

Indian Trail

• Chinatown Buffet, 140 U.S. 74 E. – 90.5

• Little Caesars, 325 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93.5

Matthews

• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 90.5

• Five Guys, 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 99.5

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E. Independence Blvd. – 96

• Mr. Tokyo, 10412 E. Independence Blvd. – 92

Monroe

• East Coast Wings + Grill, 5140 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 97

• Johnny Tomatoes, 5250 Old Charlotte Hwy. – 91

• Southern Roots Bar and Grille, 350 E. Franklin St. – 95

• The Village Grill, 1730 Dickerson Blvd. – 98.5

Waxhaw

• Waxhaw Rock Store BBQ, 2538 Cuthbertson Road – 93.5