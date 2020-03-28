QuikTrip hiring in Charlotte-metropolitan area

CHARLOTTE – QuikTrip is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions for store clerks and assistant managers.

“We are excited to grow our team in the Charlotte market and are looking for hardworking, dependable and service-oriented employees,” said Nick Kooyman, Charlotte division personnel manager.

[Union County Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 800-plus stores in 11 states. QuikTrip donates 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.

Visit www.quiktrip.com/jobs for more information about the company or to apply for a position.

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.