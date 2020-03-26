Novant Health Foundation launches COVID-19 Response Fund

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health Foundation has established a new fund to support Novant Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and critical needs.

Contributions will help fund testing and medication to support patient care, as well as medical supplies and team member support to take care of those serving on the front lines. The fund will be used across the entire system’s footprint to support and improve access to lifesaving health care for patients in their time of greatest need.

“While most Americans are remaining home to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to treat the sick and control spread of the virus” said Ann Caulkins, president of Novant Health Foundation. “During this challenging time, some of our team members may face personal hardships, and we are committed to doing as much as possible to meet their needs. This fund provides an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe and providing care during an unprecedented crisis.”

Visit donate.NovantHealth.org/nh_relief to make a contribution.