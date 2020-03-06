Lady Go-Go’s finding success in permanent location

INDIAN TRAIL – Yvette and Eric Gomez couldn’t find any vegan Mexican food in the greater Charlotte area, so they started a food truck called Lady Go-Go’s and made their own. That was six years ago. Today, their business has grown so much that they’ve traded in their popular food truck for a permanent location in Indian Trail.

The business originally started as a catering truck. Yvette and Eric were regular vendors at places like Bird Song Brewery, Sweet Union Brewing, Temple Mojo, Noda Company Store, The DreamChaser’s Brewery and Resident Culture Brewing Company. However, over time, the demand became too high and the menu too large for the food truck’s tiny kitchen.

Lady Go-Go’s has been at 3816 Sardis Church Road off U.S. 74 since the end of August and the Gomezes say customers still can’t get enough. The success of their brick-and-mortar location has surpassed expectations so much that the couple is already thinking about expanding to a larger space with more seating to handle the crowds.

“How big sometimes the lines get is just insane,” Yvette said.

Everything served at Lady Go-Go’s is 100% vegan, which is what sets it apart.

Eric said that at most Mexican restaurants and taco joints, even the rice is made with chicken broth, the beans have pork fat in them and pig lard is used to make the masa (cornmeal flour) for tamales. That means when customers order vegetarian meals, there’s a possibility of cross-contamination, Eric said.

But not at Lady Go-Go’s. Yvette and Eric (and their five children) have been vegan for years, so they know what ingredients to avoid and pay very close attention to labels.

“There is even milk in chips sometimes,” Eric said.

Yvette crafted the menu for Lady Go-Go’s using recipes passed down by her grandmother, but with a vegan twist. She was motivated to make the food she grew up eating and missed since becoming vegan.

“Now that craving is fulfilled,” Yvette said. “We wanted to show the community you can eat healthy and still enjoy the food you grew up with.”

Tacos are $3 each, three for $7, five for $10 or four with rice and beans for $12. All tacos come with a choice of protein (jackfruit carnitas, jackfruit birria, jackfruit barbacoa, soy asada, soy pollo asada, soy al pastor, soy chuletas en salsa verde, or nopales con papas, which is cactus and potatoes) and are topped with onion and cilantro. Salas include guaca-flaca (avocado salsa), el guey (tomatilla salsa), la ranchera (medium hot) and Y.O.L.O. (seriously spicy).

The Gomezes said their nachos and tacos are the most popular, followed by their papas chingonas (fries) and horchata (drink made with rice, flavored with cinnamon and sweetened with sugar). They also make burritos, quesadillas, tortas (sandwich), toastados, Mexican street corn, chicharrón and sopes (thick tortilla with toppings).

Eric said their goal is to take away the stigma of vegan food – that it’s not just vegetables and tofu — and show it can still be packed with flavor.

“We’re unapologetically spicy,” Eric said.

“People say our spot takes them back to L.A. or our spot takes them back to taco shops in Mexico,” he added. “Young people are bringing their parents and grandparents. The stamp of approval for us is when the old-school Mexican moms say, ‘It tastes the same.’”

Want to go?

Lady Go-Go’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 12 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. Sundays at 3816 Sardis Church Road, Suite 101, Indian Trail. You can follow @ladygogosclt on Instagram or call 704-776-4484 or for more information.